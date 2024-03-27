Watch Now
A sneak peek at Deer District's newest venue, 'The New Fashioned'

The ‘New Fashioned’ now open in Deer District .
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 20:09:17-04

MILWAUKEE — A new gathering spot has opened in the space once held by Punch Bowl Social.

It's called "the New-Fashioned."

The New Fashioned had a soft open this past weekend, giving guests a first taste of a concept that aims to capture the quirks, traditions, and flavor of Milwaukee.

Cassandra Mcshepard was live on Milwaukee Tonight from the 'New Fashioned' with a sneak peek, ahead of their grand opening next weekend.

For more information about 'The New Fashioned' click here.

Watch the full interview above

