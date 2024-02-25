Milwaukee Admirals fans and businesses feel the impact of 19-game winning streak

MILWAUKEE — What’s better than 18?

Both Milwaukee Admirals fans and local businesses will tell you 19.

That’s how many consecutive wins the team has as of Saturday, Feb. 24. It’s the second-longest winning streak in American Hockey League history.

The minor league hockey team is also having a major impact locally.

Drew Olsen is a manager at Major Goolsby’s, a bar and grill just across the street from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where the Admirals play.

“It’s bonkers in here,” Olsen smiled. “As the team keeps winning, people are noticing. We’re seeing some faces we haven’t seen before. When you win 18 games, people begin to notice.”

The business was packed with people Saturday afternoon dressed in blue and white to support the team.

“I’ve been to baseball and football games but this is my first hockey game,” Marcel Odell said alongside his girlfriend Amanda Cameron.

“It’s exciting to make some noise, support our team, and support the community.”

Other fans have been going to the games for years, like nine-year-old Anna Hodgson who was in the front row with a big sign.

She plays hockey for the Waukesha Warhawks and hopes to make it big one day just like her team.

“The Admirals weren’t doing too well last year, but this year they’re doing really good. It feels really good,” Hodgson smiled.

From the fans to local businesses, this winning streak is something to celebrate, not only bringing attention to the sport but bringing a community together, too.

“We’re still coming off of COVID-19. This still makes a difference. When you see full houses like this, it makes a huge difference for us,” Olsen said.

The Admirals now head to Michigan to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, Feb. 25., at 4 p.m.

