Local breweries are collecting thousands of pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee breweries are competing in a head-to-head match-up to find out which business can collect the most pop tabs and in turn, raise the most money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

It's called Battle of the Breweries. From Nov. 1, 2023, to May 11, 2024 soda, beer, and seltzer drinkers are encouraged to bring a full standard sandwich bag of pop tabs to one of the participating breweries to receive a free drink. The brewery with the most pop tabs at the end of the competition will be crowned champion. Those breweries include Broken Bat Brewing Co., Component Brewing Co., The Fermantorium, Indeed Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery, Lake Louie Brewing, Mob Craft Beer, and Third Space Brewing.

In 2023, Third Space won with 40 pounds of pop tabs.

On Jan. 25, the competing breweries and Ronald McDonald House Charities hosted a mid-battle weigh-off at Broken Bat Brewery. There was trivia, food, and the chance for people to drop off their pop tabs in a bin representing each of the participating breweries. Watch the videos above to learn how it went.

Since 2000, Ronald McDonald House Charities has raised more than $400,000 through pop tab collections.

In 2022, a 92-year-old woman donated 1,000,000 pop tabs to the charity.

