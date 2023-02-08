Ronald McDonald House uplifts families during the hardest times

Three-year-old Lydia Warrens was just a toddler when she faced a major health crisis.

"At two years old, she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a tumor that usually arises out of the kidney," explains dad Jake Warrens.

The Warrens are one of more than 52,000 families who have discovered the loving hearts and support at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin.

Jake Warren admits, "It's hard enough going through just the emotional and psychological aspects of dealing with a kid who has cancer. It just takes one less thing you have to worry about off your plate having a place like this where we didn't have to worry about finding a place to stay, worrying about food. Just everyday essentials, toothpaste, brush, stuff like that was just so invaluable."

Parents Jake and Sara Warren say the Ronald McDonald House was a home away from home when Lydia underwent treatment at Children's Wisconsin.

Mom Sara Warrens says, "We drove an hour and 50 minutes, almost two hours to get here. We would have been exhausted, just having the resource to stay here was amazing. We had 30 weeks of chemo and kidney removal surgery plus radiation and a two-year-old that weighs less than 30 pounds."

Older brother Bennett admits he "kind of missed his sister when she was in the hospital."

The two enjoyed playing at the indoor playground complete with a giant "Bright Light" and even a tree house.

It's just part of a newly renovated lodging area. Guests enjoy pristine kitchens, family rooms, game rooms, laundry areas, and even a secret garden.

CEO and President Laurie Bertrand says about 350 volunteers and a staff of around 35 people make it all happen.

She notes, "Everything you need to do at your own house, you need to do here too. So come on in, help volunteer. It means so much to these families who are going through some of the hardest days of their lives and they're thanking us and thanking our volunteers for being here and doing this for them."

Bertrand admits the best part of her job are the smiles on faces.

"We always say it's a place for families to create those moments, right? The moments that they would have had they have no health concerns or conditions going on. But it allows them to have that moment and escape to have a little bit of that fun."

Kids adore the "Magic Room." The Warrens took Lydia and Bennett to the special room. Kids put tokens in a wishing well to open the door. The "Magic Room" is a room filled with brand-new toys and books. Kids choose one of each. Lydia jumped up and down with excitement over her choice. The Warrens say the Ronald McDonald House has shown them a lesson in humanity.

Jake Warrens shares what he has learned, "The importance of community. I think you really recognize that there are a lot of good people out there who are compassionate and empathetic and caring."

Today, three-year-old Lydia is doing great and finished chemotherapy.

Sara Warrens says, "She'll ask me, 'Did I have cancer?' Which in a way makes us happy because she shouldn't have to remember that. She was two. "

Today, Lydia is free to just enjoy being a child. Looking at her, you would never think she was a sick child.

Sara Warrens admits, "We're working through the after-effects of chemo of the word. She didn't hear 'no' for a year."

Disciplining may be tough, but gratitude for the staff and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House is easy.

Warrens shares, "I don't think there's an amount of thank you's you could give them. I mean, they are the kindest people, thoughtful and it's not just kind of thoughtful, like, 'What do you need? How can I help you?' But it's not in your face. They're just kind people. A million thank you's to all of them!"

