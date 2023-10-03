This Milwaukee brewery will pick up your tab if the Brewers pitch a shutout

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers begin their playoff run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and a local brewery is taking part in the festivities.

Broken Bat Brewing Company in Milwaukee will pick up your tab if the Brewers pitch a shutout and you open a tab before the game.



Broken Bat announced Tuesday, "Starting with tonight’s [Tuesday] game between Milwaukee and Arizona, and every game Milwaukee plays in from here on out, we’re not only offering our ENTIRE tap list for $12 pitchers from the opening pitch to the final out.. but if our fellas in Blue and Gold pitch a shutout en route to a win, your tab is on the house."

The promotion applies to Broken Bat products only and tabs must be started by 6:15 p.m., or 15 minutes after the first pitch of each game.

Broken Bat said their promotion was inspired by its neighbors at Jack's American Pub. The Brady Street bar began a deal that they would pay for everyone's drink tab when the New York Jets lost a game. The kicker was that Aaron Rodgers had to be starting. With Rodgers now out, Jack's now pays your drink tab when the Jets win.

Legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker will throw out the first pitch on Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. Tickets are available for all three games of the Wild Card series at brewers.com/postseason. You can also call 414-902-4000 for up-to-date ticket availability.

Tuesday is the first game of the National League Wild Card best-of-three series. If the Brewers can defeat the Diamondbacks, they will then play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five series.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip