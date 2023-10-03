Brewers battle Diamondbacks in Game 1 of NL Wild Card Tuesday night: How to watch, game info

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will battle the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series Tuesday evening at American Family Field. Here's what you need to know to cheer on the Crew:

What time does the game start and how can I watch/listen?

First pitch is at 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3. You can watch on ESPN2 and listen on ESPN Radio.

Who will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch?

None other than legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker will be throwing out the first pitch on Tuesday. For Wednesday's game, former Brewers outfielder Nyjer Morgan will throw out the first pitch.

Will the Brewers be missing any major players during the Wild Card series?

“Frankly, his availability for the postseason is up in the air at this point,” manager Craig Counsell said Monday, a day before the opener of the best-of-three series against the Diamondbacks.

Woodruff is dealing with what Counsell described as a capsular injury. He had been expected to start Game 2 for the NL Central champions, following Corbin Burnes.

When is the next game?

Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series will take place at 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4. Game 3, if necessary, will take place on Thursday, October 5, also at 6:08 p.m.

What does the Crew need to do to advance to the NLDS

The National League Wild Card is a best-of-three series, so the Brewers will need to win two games to advance to the National League Divisional Series.

If the Brewers do advance, who do they play next?

If the Crew can get past the Diamondbacks, they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five series.

