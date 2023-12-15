Volunteers and donors spread holiday cheer at local Ronald McDonald House

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's the most wonderful time of the year. It's the season of giving here at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. Companies are donating time and families are donating gifts.

"The toys that come in this house, the holiday treats that come in this house, it just really brings that sense of home for all of our families when they stay here," Laurie Bertrand, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin explained.

Bertrand tells me volunteers are what keep the Ronald McDonald House Charities mission alive.

"Our house needs that, all year long, not just in December, but really appreciative of everything that comes to the house in December," said Bertrand.

Friday was a busy day at the house, Versiti Blood Center presented a check to help with various needs. Then volunteers with Versiti went to the kitchen to spread holiday cheer by decorating cookies.

"I think we all need those memories that we cherish so much, particularly around the holidays and so this was an easy decision to come and be part of something special to make people feel better today," said Chris Miskel, President and CEO of Versiti explained.

Miskel understands that the families that utilize the Ronald McDonald House are in need of a little holiday hope.

"We talk about being a beacon of hope, and really we're inspired to make others' lives better."

Making others’ lives better is Nicole Visintainer's goal. She called the Ronald McDonald house home for many years while her daughter Lily was in the hospital.

"So many people have done it for us, so we need to continue it on," Visintainer said.

Her daughter -- 14-year-old Lily passed away four months ago. She had dreams of donating toys this Christmas.

Her mom decided to make those dreams a reality. "We instilled a giving heart in her. At 14, one of her last thoughts here was, mom, how can we start giving back? How we can start helping the Ronald McDonald House and Children's Hospital the way they helped me.”

