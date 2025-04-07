Woman bit by K9 at Mayfair Mall files lawsuit

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A woman bit by a security K9 at Mayfair Mall has filed a lawsuit claiming negligence on the part of the mall, the security company, and the K9 handler.

Amirah Walls, 19, was at Mayfair Mall the evening of Friday, March 28 when an altercation broke out.

K9 handler, Malcom Ingram, who was employed by Andy Frain Services, Inc., dropped the leash to the dog, named Blue, as he was trying to break up the fight, the lawsuit claimed.

Blue bit Walls' ankle once, let go, and then bit her again. The second time, he clamped down on her ankle and refused to let go despite attempts made by Ingram, according to the lawsuit.

The incident was captured on cellphone video and was widely circulated on social media.

Walls' attorney, B'Ivory Lamarr, said his client was not the aggressor and was trying to prevent others from attacking her friend when the bite occurred.

Ingram told police that Walls tried to kick him, which provoked the attack.

According to the police report, Ingram was fired after the incident, and Blue was transferred to Indiana.

The lawsuit alleged Blue's transfer prevented the dog from being quarantined for the mandatory 10 days required by law.

The lawsuit also alleged that mall security did not mention a dog bite in the initial report, which prevented a police investigation until Walls personally reported the incident to Wauwatosa Police the following day.

The lawsuit claimed negligence on Andy Frain Services, Inc. for not providing sufficient training or supervision for K9 handlers, among other issues.

