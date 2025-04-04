Woman's video shows altercation before security K9 bite at Mayfair Mall

MILWAUKEE — A new video documents the moments leading up to a security K9 biting a woman at Mayfair Mall last Friday.

Jaziah Spivey was one of the women involved in the altercation and reached out to TMJ4.

Mike Beiermeister Jaziah Spivey

She said it all started with an argument on social media with a woman walking with 19-year-old Amirah Walls, the woman bitten.

"It was social media beef. We walk in, we see each other. I see her. She see me. I didn't say nothing. She said something to me first," Spivey said.

Spivey told TMJ4 she had her sister begin recording on her phone when the two groups confronted each other in Mayfair Mall.

In the video, Jaziah can be heard saying, "Come outside or what?" before the fight broke out. Spivey claimed they were trying to move the confrontation out of the mall since they had children with them.

That's when things took a turn and chaos unfolded. Moments later, the video showed the security guard with the leashed K9 intervene in attempt to break up the fight.

The security guard can be heard asking others to back up while he breaks the two up.

Spivey noted, "The dog was right there as we were fighting, the dog did not do anything. He was right there when we was fighting in the video, the security breaking it up, and the dog on the leash."

Related Coverage: Expert says video of K9 bite at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa should spark questions about training

However, the two groups continued to confront each other after the security guard was able to break up the first fight.

The new video showed 19-year-old Walls on the ground near the railing with the K9 biting her.

What's unclear is what exactly prompted the dog to act that way.

Following the incident, Walls said she is now considering legal action against the security company involved.

Her attorney, B'Ivory LaMarr, said in an interview with TMJ4, "I would like to also point out is that my client here was not the aggressor."

WCP Communications Photo shows 19-year-old Amirah Walls shortly before a K9 bit her at Mayfair Mall.

Spivey expressed regret over her involvement. When asked if the confrontation could have been avoided, she acknowledged, "I mean, yeah, we both could have walked away."

