Experts says video of K9 bite at Mayfair Mall should spark questions about training

Cell phone videos showing a security K9 biting a woman at Mayfair Mall and appearing to not let go sparked concerns from a former law enforcement officer and dog trainer.

"I actually felt bad for the lady that was being bit," Chris Ederesinghe told TMJ4 News. "I felt bad for the dog, and I felt bad for the canine handler because he is going to be under the microscope now."

Ederesinghe spent several years with the Milwaukee Police Department and nearly two decades with K9s. He now runs his own business, Voden Investigations.

Ederersinghe shared his insight after a fight at the mall escalated to a K9 latching onto 19-year-old Amirah Walls' leg for a prolonged period of time and the handler struggled to get the dog to release its bite.

"Whether the dog was scared or the dog was kicked, bottom line is the handler did not have control of his dog," Ederesinghe explained. "It is 100% of the K9 handler’s responsibility to control his dog, and it all comes down to training."

An attorney for Walls told TMJ4 that to their knowledge the dog was not instructed to bite.

While videos and information obtained by TMJ4 do not explain what led the dog to bite specifically Ederesinghe said what the videos did capture raises questions about the training that the private security company requires.

TMJ4 reached back out to representatives for Andy Frain Services which provides security at Mayfair Mall. They did not respond to questions about training and the status of the handler involved in the incident at Mayfair Mall.

A manager for Brookfield Properties, which operates Mayfair Mall, said they could not make a comment on the handler's employment.

TMJ4 asked Ederesinghe if K9s should have a role at a mall.

"Absolutely," he said. "It all comes down to training. You get what you pay for. I don't know enough about Andy Frain to say that this dog was not trained properly, but I would have some serious questions observing the video."

Wauwatosa Police said when officers arrived security said the fight was over and everyone involved left. Additionally, mall security did not request any police enforcement for disorderly behavior or mention of a dog bite at the time. WPD conducted follow up after reviewing social media videos and the 19-year-old who was bit contacted police.

No citations were deemed appropriate, according to law enforcement.

Ederesinghe said he hopes the situation does not hurt K9 programs.

