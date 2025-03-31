Woman bit by K9 at Mayfair Mall hires attorney; private security company responds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A woman has retained an attorney after multiple cell phone videos showed her being bit by a K9 at Mayfair Mall and the handler struggling to get the dog off of her.

Amirah Walls, 19, was identified as the woman in the video by her attorney B'Ivory Lamarr.

"It was shocking. I have not seen K9s administered in that way. There were no drugs involved. There were no weapons involved. I think it was completely unnecessary," LaMarr said.

WCP Communications Photo shows 19-year-old Amirah Walls shortly before a K9 bit her at Mayfair Mall.

One of the videos circulating on social media from user Jessiano Ortiz shows a K9 biting Walls' leg and a security officer trying to get the dog to stop.

Wauwatosa Police responded to the mall around 6:17 p.m. on Friday, March 28th for a fight. Mall security told officers that the fight ended and the people involved left.

WPD told TMJ4 that mall security did not request any police enforcement for disorderly behavior and that there was no mention of a dog bite at that time.

Wauwatosa Police followed up on the incident after reviewing videos shared on social media. The woman bitten by the K9 reported the situation to police on Saturday.

WPD learned that a verbal interaction between two groups escalated to a physical altercation and security intervention.

LaMarr said Walls was not the aggressor in the altercation, and that she tried to stop three other people from attacking her friend at the mall. Walls had to receive medical care on Monday.

"Ms. Walls has involuntary shaking of her legs. She has numbness," LaMarr explained. "She describes the pain as almost a 10 out of 10 at this point. It's very excruciating."

"It's our understanding that the K9 was not instructed to bite from our knowledge. We think it's just a lack of training. We're interested in seeing the records for the training," LaMarr stated.

A K9-Unit vehicle for Andy Frain Services was seen outside of Mayfair Mall Monday. The private security company is headquartered in Illinois, and has a license to operate in multiple states and a job posting for a security officer at Mayfair Mall.

Records show Andy Frain Services has an active license to operate in Wisconsin. The business was first licensed in Wisconsin in 2002. It has no record of disciplinary orders.

An attorney told TMJ4 that a specialized gun detection K9 team responded to the fight and that no injuries were reported.

"No one deserves this type of cruel treatment when they are a patron at a place. When we go to different establishments, we expect there to be proper security, and that it should be a safe environment. Under no circumstance should there be K9s used in a violent manner, especially uncontrolled, as we see here," LaMarr said.

LaMarr said that despite ongoing concerns involving teens, Mayfair has failed to implement effective solutions.

Mayfair Mall began utilizing canines in 2020 to detect weapons following a mass shooting that left eight people injured.

Wauwatosa Police note that the incident at Mayfair Mall is a civil matter not a criminal one. WPD's involvement is limited to filing the initial report, issuing citations, and forwarding the report to the health department for all animal bites. The police department said no citations were deemed appropriate and there is no ongoing investigation.

See the full statement from Andy Frain Services, Inc. below.

On March 28, 2025, four (4) females engaged in an act of violence at Mayfair Mall, jeopardizing the safety and security of the community. Security personnel and a specialized gun detection K9 team immediately responded to ensure that no one was in possession of a firearm.

Local law enforcement was contacted.

No injuries were reported, and all four individuals involved fled the mall before law enforcement arrived.

The safety and security of patrons remains the focus at Mayfair Mall.

Andy Frain Services, Inc.

