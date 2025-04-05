'K9 Handler terminated after dog bite at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A K9 handler has been terminated by his security firm after a woman was bitten by the dog during an altercation at Mayfair Mall last month.

According to a Wauwatosa Police Department report, the handler said he had been terminated by Andy Frain Services by the time they began their investigation into the incident.

The dog, a 3-year-old German Shepherd named Blue, is owned by the security company. He was transferred to Indiana after his handler was fired.

The handler told police he had been by the escalator on March 28 when he heard a group of females arguing. When the altercation became physical, he called for backup and decided to intervene.

He said while he was trying to pull one female away, she kicked him, causing him to fall and drop the leash he was holding. He said Blue bit the woman's ankle when she tried to kick the handler while he was down.

The handler said he removed the dog once, but the woman kept fighting. As he was trying to hold her back, Blue bit her again. According to the handler, the woman declined medical treatment. He said he reported the dog bite to mall security, who declined to call the police.

The woman, later identified as 19-year-old Amirah Walls, went to the Wauwatosa Police Department the following day to report the incident.

The Wauwatosa Police Department noted that the incident at Mayfair Mall is a civil matter, not a criminal one. The police department's involvement is limited to filing the initial report, issuing citations, and forwarding the report to the health department for all animal bites. The police department said no citations were deemed appropriate and there is no ongoing investigation.

