What we know about the injuries sustained by two MPD officers shot in line of duty

Two Milwaukee police officers remain in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty.

The Milwaukee Police Department says they responded to a 911 call on the city’s north side that came in shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday. MPD says they were unexpectedly ambushed and shot in an allow along N. 24th Place. They were unable to return fire.

MPD says one officer, a 32-year-old man, is in critical condition. According to the Milwaukee Police Association, he was shot several times in his arm and chest, causing severe internal injuries.

The second officer, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the foot and back. The Milwaukee Police Association says he underwent surgery for the non-life-threatening injuries. He’s also served for the past six years.

TMJ4 has learned the names of the officers, but we are not reporting them at this time.

Both officers were rushed to Froedtert Hospital late Thursday night. TMJ4 was there as about 100 Milwaukee police officers followed them there. Those officers lined a hospital entrance to show their support.

On Friday, a few Milwaukee police squads remained outside of the hospital as the officers continued to receive care.

