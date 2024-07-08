'They murdered him': Family and attorneys of Dvontaye Mitchell demanding charges and transparency

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Attorneys are now calling on the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office to press charges against the four security guards involved in an incident outside the Hyatt Regency downtown.

On Sunday, June 30th, Dvontaye Mitchell died outside the hotel.

Family of Dvontaye Dvontaye Mitchell, the man who died outside the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

Milwaukee Police said he went into the hotel, caused a disturbance, and security escorted him out.

Video shows four security guards on top of Mitchell, while he pleaded for help. Mitchell was unresponsive when the police got there.

Since then, the family has hired nationally recognized trial attorney, Ben Crump. Monday afternoon, Crump, his team, and Mitchell's family held a press conference calling on the district attorney to press charges and for the Hyatt to release its security footage.

"Now our children, every time they turn on the f****** tv, that's what they have to see, him losing his life," DeAsia Harmon, Mitchell's wife, said.

It's the last video of Mitchell alive, that's now burned into his family's memory.

VIDEO: Family and attorneys of Dvontaye Mitchell demanding charges and transparency

"We couldn't even go into the grocery store with my daughter without her being afraid of the security standing at the door. She said 'is all security bad or just the ones who murdered my dad'," Harmon explained.

For more than a week now, Mitchell's family has been seeking answers. Now their attorneys Ben Crump, Will Sulton and B'Ivory Lamar are demanding them.

"When you look at what happens on this video, it screams out for there to be accountability, for there to be charges brought against the killers of Dvontaye Mitchell," Crump said.

MPD said the district attorney's office is now looking into the incident, but continue to say it's not a criminal investigation and no one's been arrested or charged.

"We witnessed a murder. That's what it was. We were witnessing it. Every day in this city we have people who are charged in 24, 48 and 72-hour increments, and you're telling me that something that's on video, you can't make a decision about," Attorney Sulton asked.

The family and its attorneys are not only asking for criminal charges and accountability but transparency too.

"We now that law enforcement officers conducted interviews via body cams. We've had disputes in this city about when those body cams should be released. Release them now," Sulton added.

They're asking for body camera footage and hotel surveillance too.

"All we got to go off of is 'he caused a disturbance'. All we asking for is the proof," Nayisha Mitchell, Dvontaye Mitchell's sister, said.

His mother echoing Nayisha Mitchell's concerns.

"I just want justice for my son, and I want it now," Brenda Giles, Mitchell's mother, said.

A spokesperson for the Hyatt Regency previously told us their downtown Milwaukee location is run by a third-party operator, Aimbridge Hospitality.

We reached out to Aimbridge. A spokesperson sent us the same statement they sent us last week, but added that they don't disclose information about their associates.

Hyatt hasn't gotten back to us yet.

