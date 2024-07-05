DA's office now looking into Dvontaye Mitchell's death at downtown Hyatt Regency

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office is now investigating the death of Dvontaye Mitchell. He died outside the downtown Hyatt Regency on Sunday.

Police said Mitchell came into the hotel and caused a disturbance and was escorted out by security.

Video shows four Hyatt security guards on top of Mitchell outside. When police arrived, he was dead.

Those guards have since been suspended, according to Hyatt.

"They murdered my child. I want them to see this, and I want them to know we want justice to be done," Brenda Giles, Mitchell's mother, said.

It's been five days since Mitchell died, and his mother told TMJ4 it's time for answers.

"With the security guards, that's where my frustration lies. Ain't nobody been charged with this case. They tryin' to sweep this under the rug, and we not letting it go under the rug," Giles explained

Giles said she hasn't heard from Milwaukee Police since Sunday when detectives came to her home to tell her Mitchell was dead.

"They just like 'okay that's another black man dead that's dead,' that's how I feel," Giles added.

Video from the incident shows four Hyatt security guards on top of Mitchell, pinning him down for several minutes, even as he begs for help and can be heard saying "I'm sorry."

"They laid on top of him until police got there, after the fact he was dead. They still laid on him when he was dead. You still on top of him. Make that sh** make sense. I'm sorry, make it make sense," Giles said.

It's a scene this mother said she can't get out of her head.

"I just kept watching this video, and I'm like is that really my child," Giles asked herself.

Wednesday, the family went to see Mitchell's body. Giles said she was shocked at what he looked like.

"It looked like the side of his face was bashed in. It was bashed in, yeah, it was bashed in. All across here, it was just swollen," she described.

After a generic apology statement sent by Hyatt Sunday, we've continued asking questions. We've sent several emails since then.

Friday afternoon we got this statement:

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who knew and loved Mr. Mitchell. We are working swiftly with the hotel’s third-party operator, Aimbridge Hospitality, to understand the full extent of what transpired. We understand Aimbridge Hospitality is conducting a thorough investigation and has suspended employees involved in the incident. The hotel is fully cooperating with the Milwaukee Police Department, and we do not have further details to provide at this time."

A spokesperson for Aimbridge Hospitality sent us this statement:

"We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Mitchell's family and loved ones. We continue to do everything we can to support law enforcement's ongoing investigation into this incident and have no further comment at this time. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all hotel guests and associates."

No one has been arrested or charged in the death of Mitchell.

"If anybody that has a heart, just help us out with this. We need everybody's input on this here, everybody. I want this nationwide. This should not have happened to my child," Giles said.

On Saturday, the family will hold a memorial outside the Hyatt Regency at noon.

Monday, they plan to have a press conference with their attorney Ben Crump. Crump's represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

