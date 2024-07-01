'I need answers' family seeking justice after loved one died at downtown Hyatt Regency

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — On Sunday, a man died outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

We've now learned the man was 43-year-old Dvontaye Mitchell.

"What I ended up capturing was another black man in Milwaukee dealing with mental issues losing his life over nothing," Shawn Moore said.

Moore said he saw most of what happened on Sunday. There are more questions than answers surrounding Dvontaye Mitchell's death.

We talked with Dvontaye Mitchell's family who said they're shocked about what happened and said it's a situation that should've never happened.

"Dvontaye was my oldest son, second born. Loving son, brother, uncle, daddy. He just was a jolly person. He was just an outgoing person. He loved family," Brenda Giles, Dvontaye Mitchell's mother, said.

Giles said Dvontaye Mitchell spent most of his time taking care of Giles' sister who has dementia.

"Everybody that knows him, to know him is to love him, they know. They knew he was a good person," his sister, Nayisha Mitchell said.

Years ago, the family told me things had changed for Dvontaye Mitchell.

"After he lost his dad in 2016 he had never really been the same," Giles said.

"He went into a depression, you know, so he kinda got out here and got beyond himself. At the same time, you know, he was kinda trying to work on himself," his sister explained.

Giles and Nayisha Mitchell said they were shocked to hear what happened to Dvontaye Mitchell.

Moore, who was there at the time of the incident, explains what he saw.

"It was at least 20 to 30 people. They were arguing a little bit, and I seen somebody on the ground," Moore said.

Moore said he saw four security guards on top of Dvontaye, including one with an object in his hand.

"He was like beating, like a stabbing motion," Moore said. "I didn't grasp what I was witnessing, right. It reminds me of George Floyd. Watching that video, the only thing was he didn't scream for his mother, but he was screaming."

Moore recorded some of the incident and is heard in the video yelling at the guards to get off Dvontaye Mitchell.

"As a black man in Milwaukee that advocates for other black men, advocates for justice reform, advocates for the mentally ill, advocates for violence intervention, looking back at it I feel like I should've done more," Moore explained.

Family told us they're glad Moore was there to record the incident, and are now asking to see hotel security footage.

"They're saying that it's not being investigated as a homicide and it should be," Nayisha Mitchell said.

"I want to know what happened to my child. I need answers," Giles added.

Monday morning, the medical examiner's office released a report saying the preliminary manner of Dvontaye Mitchell's death is homicide.

However, Milwaukee Police said his death is not being criminally investigated at this time because his cause of death is still unknown.

A lot of looming questions TMJ4 is working to get answers to.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip