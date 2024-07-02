HYATT DEATH: a look into its security guards and licenses after a man died on its property Sunday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're learning new details surrounding the death of Dvontaye Mitchell, the man who died outside the downtown Hyatt Regency.

The Hyatt Regency on Kilbourn sits just two blocks from Fiserv Forum where the Republican National Convention is held in less than two weeks.

Police said Mitchell walked into the Hyatt Sunday, caused a disturbance, and fought with security guards as they escorted him out of the building.

Video shows those security guards on top of Mitchell as he lay on the ground. The family of Mitchell, now questioning the training of those guards.

TMJ4 has learned there are very loose laws in Wisconsin when it comes to businesses and their security. It's still unclear if the guards seen in the video work directly for Hyatt or a third party.

In a video taken by witness, Shawn Moore, you can see four security guards on top of Mitchell, holding him down, as he screams for help. Two of those guards have their knees on his back.

"They shouldn't have been using that type of force, I don't feel that they should have, especially, he wasn't armed. He didn't have any weapons or nothing," Nayisha Mitchell, Dvontaye Mitchell's sister, said.

She said she believes Dvontaye Mitchell had a mental breakdown which led to security removing him from the hotel.

"They need to properly train these security officers, you know, to be able to deal with this type of situation. If they're properly trained, then my brother would still be here alive now," Nayisha Mitchell explained.

Family shared another video with TMJ4 that we aren't sharing because they don't know who shot the video.

We watched the video and heard Dvontaye Mitchell screaming "Please" and one security guard, who appears to be wearing some sort of badge, yells "Stay down" and "Stop fighting."

The guard then looked up at the person recording and said "This is what happens when you go into the ladies' room."

Dvontaye Mitchell is heard in the video saying "I'm sorry."

"We not gone stop until we get some justice and find out the truth in what really happened. We talking about the Hyatt, all these cameras, there should be like a million cameras down there," Nayisha Mitchell said.

We reached out to Hyatt's general manager and its PR firm several times. We asked who the security guards are if they're Hyatt employees, and what training they have. We haven't heard back.

Wisconsin state statute shows private security individuals are required to have a license, however, if a uniformed private security guard patrols exclusively private property, like the Hyatt, no license is required. The law comes with a few stipulations.

We did find someone who claims to work for Hyatt Security. When we called him to ask questions, he said to contact Hyatt and hung up.

We have confirmed the hotel is fully booked for the RNC in 13 days. The family said they want answers before then.

