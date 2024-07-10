Milwaukee County District Attorney now investigating Dvontaye Mitchell's death as homicide

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said it's now investigating the death of Dvontaye Mitchell as a homicide.

Mitchell died on Sunday, June 30th, outside the Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police said he went into the hotel, caused a disturbance, and security escorted him out.

Video shows four security guards on top of Mitchell, while he pleaded for help. Mitchell was unresponsive when the police got there.

MPD had told TMJ4 Michell's death is not part of a criminal investigation and that no one had been arrested. On Friday, MPD told us the case was sent to the DA's office for further investigation.

In a statement sent Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney John Chisholm said, "autopsy results will inform the ongoing police investigation into Mr. Mitchell's death and allow our office to comprehensively evaluate the actions leading up to Mr. Mitchell's death from the perspective of potential criminal liability."

Chisholm went on to say, "all aspects of these actions, including Mr. Mitchell's death and the use of force by hotel personnel, will be closely examined."

Mitchell's family has hired nationally recognized trial attorney Ben Crump to represent them. Crump is working with local attorneys Will Sulton and B'Ivory Lamar.

They plan to hold another update outside the Milwaukee County Safety Building at 3p.m. Wednesday. TMJ4 News crews will be there.

Jenna Rae will have live updates on TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip