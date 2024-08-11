One charged with murder of D'Vontaye Mitchell posts bond Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Devin Johnson, one of the four charged with the murder of D'Vontaye Mitchell, posted $5,000 bond and was released from custody Saturday.

Milwaukee County Jail Devin Johnson-Carson

Johnson's initial court appearance was Friday.

The other three — Todd Erickson, Brandon Turner and Herbert Williamson — have not posted bond and are all still in custody.

Arrest warrants were issued for all four men Tuesday and all subsequently turned themselves in to authorities.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson worked as a font desk agent and was fired. Erickson, Turner and Williamson were also fired.

Court records show that Erickson has a $50,000 bail and Turner has a $30,000 bail.

