Medical Examiner rules D'Vontaye Mitchell's death a homicide; asphyxia, drug use listed as cause of death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled D'Vontaye Mitchell's death as a homicide, and listed the immediate cause of death as "restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine."

Mitchell died outside the Hyatt Regency downtown on June 30th.

Police said Mitchell caused a disturbance. He then was pinned down by four hotel workers and became unresponsive. So far, no one has been arrested or charged.

On July 16, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Officesaid it was waiting for results of the autopsy before it issued any charges in the case.

Watch: D'Vontaye Mitchell's family calls for charges, justice in his death:

D'Vontaye Mitchell's family calls for charges and justice

The Medical Examiner's report, released Friday, says that Mitchell was "restrained in prone position by multiple individuals" after drug use.

All four of the individuals involved "denied restraining him by the neck or placing him in any choke hold," the Medical Examiner's investigation narrative says.

In the weeks since Mitchell's death on June 30, Mitchell's family and activists have continually pressed for answers and for those responsible for Mitchell's death to be charged.

"It's frustrating, it's infuriating,” Mitchell’s wife, Deasia Harmon said.

Watch: Community gathers for funeral of D'Vontaye Mitchell:

Community gathers for funeral of D'Vontaye Mitchell

Harmon wants video from the incident to be released to the public.

"Why does it have to take so long?” Harmon asked. “You know who did it. You know what they did. You seen it. Why are they not releasing the video from inside of this building?"

Mitchell’s cousin, Samantha Mitchell, said protesters will not stop gathering by the Hyatt until the video of the incident is released and arrests are made.

"We will be out here for however long it takes until we get those charges, until we get justice,” she explained.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip