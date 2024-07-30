'How long Milwaukee?'; D'Vontaye Mitchell's family continues to press for answers and charges following death

MILWAUKEE — Nearly one month since a man died outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel.

Family, friends, and attorneys of D’Vontaye Mitchell returned to the scene Monday afternoon.

"How long Milwaukee? How long?” nationally recognized attorney, Ben Crump asked.

It’s the question the family and attorneys representing the family of Mitchell keep asking.

"Five days have passed, ten days have passed, fifteen days have passed,” Crump said.

Mitchell died outside the Hyatt Regency downtown on June 30th.

Police said Mitchell caused a disturbance. He then was pinned down by four hotel workers and became unresponsive. So far, no one has been arrested or charged.

"It's frustrating, it's infuriating,” Mitchell’s wife, Deasia Harmon said.

Harmon wants video from the incident to be released to the public.

"Why does it have to take so long?” Harmon asked. “You know who did it. You know what they did. You seen it. Why are they not releasing the video from inside of this building?"

According to police, four charges of felony murder were referred to the District Attorney's Office. The DA's office said there is still no update on this case.

"What's the hold up? We need answers. We need to hear from you. This is unfair. This is totally unfair,” Mitchell’s cousin, Samantha Mitchell said.

TMJ4 Samantha Mitchell protesting outside of the Hyatt Regency

Samantha said they will not stop gathering by the Hyatt until the video of the incident is released and arrests are made.

"We will be out here for however long it takes until we get those charges, until we get justice,” she explained.

For weeks now, the DA’s Office has said it is waiting on an autopsy report from the medical examiner's office.

