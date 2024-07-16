Milwaukee County District Attorney waiting on D'Vontaye Mitchell autopsy results

The Milwaukee County District attorney gave an update on the investigation into the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell.
Staff there say they are still waiting on results from his autopsy, which is being peformed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The DA says the results are "vital to our offfice's evaluation of criminal liability for Mr. Mitchell's death."
While the results of the autopsy are still pending, the DA's office says it's expecting "a swift decision in this matter upon return of the findings."
Four charges for felony murder, for four individuals involved in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell, have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. That's according to Milwaukee Police.
Mitchell died outside the downtown Hyatt Regency on June 30th after four employees pinned him to the ground for several minutes. Milwaukee Police said he went into the hotel, caused a disturbance, and security escorted him out.
Read the full statement below.
Milwaukee County DA Statement on D'Vontaye Mitchell by TMJ4 News on Scribd
