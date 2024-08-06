Prosecutors file felony murder charges against four men in the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of felony murder on Tuesday against four individuals related to the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell.

Mitchell died outside the Hyatt Regency downtown on June 30.

Police said Mitchell caused a disturbance. He then was pinned down by four hotel workers and became unresponsive.

The people charged include Todd Alan Erickson, Devin W Johnson-Carson, Brandon LaDaniel Turner, and Herbert T. Williamson, according to a criminal complaint.

These charges are based on an "extensive review of the evidence collected by the Milwaukee Police Department, the autopsy conducted and the report produced by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, and information received from members of the community," according to an emailed statement from the Milwaukee County District's Attorney's Office.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled D'Vontaye Mitchell's death as a homicide on August 2, and listed the immediate cause of death as "restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine."

Arrest warrants have been issued for the four individuals charged in this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the evening.

