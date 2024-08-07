Former bellhop reacts to murder charge in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell, regrets involvement

MILWAUKEE — Four men have been charged in the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell.

Todd Alan Erickson, Devin W. Johnson-Carson, Brandon LaDaniel Turner, and Herbert T. Williamson have all been charged according to a criminal complaint.

TMJ4 News spoke with Williamson moments after he found out he was charged with felony murder.

“I became numb,” said Herbert Williamson, who found out he was charged on Tuesday evening. “I became numb because I'm innocent. I didn’t do anything. All I did was what I was told to do by management.“

Mike Beiermeister Herbert Williamson

Williamson was working at the time as a bellhop and said he was forced into the incident out of fear of losing his job.

“All I did was come out of the hotel; I was told by management to hold him down, and I did what I was told to do.,” said Williamson.

Video showed Williamson, one of four, restraining Mitchell on June 30 outside of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown.

“I never struck D’Vontaye Mitchell, and I showed no act of violence whatsoever toward D’Vontaye,” said Williamson. “All I did was hold him down, and if I'm wrong for that, I mean, may God treat me in the proper way that I should be treated.“

Arrest warrants were issued for all four men on Tuesday. The district attorney said the charges come after an extensive review of evidence collected, the autopsy conducted, and information received from members of the community.

TMJ4 News also went to the homes of Johnson-Carson, Erickson, and Turner.

All three did not answer their doors.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson-Carson worked as a front desk agent, Erickson was a security guard, and Turner also worked as a security guard but was not working and happened to be there at the hotel when Mitchell arrived on scene.

All four men were fired.

Williamson claims he was wrongfully terminated and told TMJ4 News he plans to turn himself in and regrets getting involved.

“I deeply, truly apologize to D'Vontaye Mitchell's family,” said Williamson. “I didn't know that this was going to happen this way.”

