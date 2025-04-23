WAUWATOSA, Wis. — New body camera footage from the Wauwatosa Police Department, obtained through an open records request, captures Amirah Walls describing what happened on March 28 at Mayfair Mall.

The woman was bitten by a mall security K9 at Mayfair Mall. She's filed a lawsuit against the mall, security company and K9 handler for negligence following the March incident that went viral on social media.

Previous Coverage: Woman bitten by K9 at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa files lawsuit

Previous Coverage: K9 Handler terminated after dog bite at Mayfair Mall

Previous Coverage: Woman bitten by K9 at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa hires attorney; private security company responds

Previous Coverage: Woman's video shows altercation before security K9 bite at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa

"It's a messed up situation," Walls told police.

Walls filed a report with the Wauwatosa Police Department the day after she was bitten by a mall security K9. She explained why she didn't contact authorities immediately after the incident.

"I didn't call police because I was so embarrassed. There was everyone in the mall. I just left," Walls said.

According to Walls, she and a friend were involved in an altercation with three other women at the mall. She claims the women attacked her friend, and she intervened to break up the fight when the K9 handler arrived at the scene.

Watch: New body camera footage reveals victim's account in Mayfair Mall K9 bite

New body camera footage reveals victim's account in Mayfair Mall K9 bite

"He's pushing everyone and then the girl tried to hit me, so when she tried to hit me, I was trying to protect myself," Walls said.

A viral video shows the K9 biting Walls shortly after this confrontation.

"He tried to take the dog off of me. Started hitting the dog in the face. And then, when he got up, he was talking to the dog like, why would you do that? Not saying anything to me," Walls said.

In the police report, the K-9 handler told police that Walls kicked him, which allegedly provoked the attack.

When asked by police if she sought medical attention, Walls responded, "No. No one. They didn't call. Well, I did seek medical attention." She clarified that treatment was provided the day after the incident.

Body camera footage also shows a Wauwatosa police officer arriving at Mayfair Mall and speaking with a security guard who informed them that all parties involved had already left the scene.

"If they're fighting with each other and they left and you guys don't want anything done, then we're not doing anything with it," the officer is heard saying in the footage.

The security guard he is speaking with can be overheard on the radio with colleagues. The guard responded to the officer, "Yeah okay, so I'm guessing if they don't want anything done but if you guys want to stay on property."

At no point during this initial police response was the K9 bite incident mentioned or a police report generated.

A spokesperson for the attorney representing Walls told TMJ4 the 19-year-old declined to comment further on the case. The K9 handler did not return calls seeking comment.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip