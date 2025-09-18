Milwaukee residents demand action as deadly crash sparks police pursuit debate

MILWAUKEE — A deadly crash has reignited debate over reckless driving and police pursuits in Milwaukee, with residents calling for immediate changes to how the city handles high-speed chases.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson unveiled new data Wednesday morning showing the city's traffic-calming projects are working. Officials report speeding and crashes are down in areas with speed humps, bump outs, protected bike lanes, and traffic circles — all part of Milwaukee's Vision Zero plan.

However, residents at the intersection of 35th and Vliet, known for heavy traffic, say these measures aren't enough and have different solutions in mind.

"I think the police should just let them go. Cause they driving through the neighborhoods and they could hit anything. They should just stop it and let 'em go," Darryle Hall said.

Tanya Johnson echoed that sentiment.

"Milwaukee so small, you're gonna catch these people eventually. Just let 'em go!" Johnson said.

When asked whether police chases make the community safer or more dangerous, Chakart Micaphitak was clear in his response.

"Dangerous," Micaphitak said.

Even with the mayor's traffic-calming efforts, longtime residents say driving through the intersection still feels risky.

When TMJ4 asked Hall if the city's traffic measures — including protected bike lanes and bump-outs — were sufficient, he was skeptical.

"They gon' run over that. They gon' knock all that down," Hall said.

Tanya Johnson criticized the infrastructure improvements as ineffective.

"That doesn't do anything. Doesn't do nothing but make traffic thicker and make people angrier. It's so congested. And that irritates me," Johnson said.

When I asked Mayor Johnson about potential technology solutions, such as phone alerts to warn drivers about high-speed chases in progress, he said the city is always considering options.

"I believe one of the most effective things we can do to eliminate these chases is for people, when they're approached and driving reckless, they need to stop," Johnson said.

The people I spoke to say the loss of three lives should be a wake-up call. But finding solutions to reckless driving and police chases won't be easy.

TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman for comment, but has not heard back.

At 35th and Vliet, the grief continues to grow while answers remain few.

When TMJ4 asked Johnson how to get to the bottom of the problem, she paused and shook her head.

"That's a great question," Johnson said. "I don't know."

