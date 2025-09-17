Three dead, two seriously injured after Milwaukee police chase ends in deadly crash Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — Three people died and two others were seriously injured after a police chase ended in a deadly crash Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

The crash occurred near 35th and Vliet at 9:38 p.m. when the driver of a fleeing vehicle struck another car, killing three people inside and sending two to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The pursuit began after officers observed a driver allegedly driving recklessly near 36th and Wright and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, a 19-year-old man, allegedly refused to pull over, leading to the chase.

After the crash, police arrested the driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released, but police identified them as three adults.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

