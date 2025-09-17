A police chase in Milwaukee ended in tragedy overnight with three lives lost in a fatal crash, adding to growing calls from grieving families and community members who say high-speed pursuits and reckless driving are making neighborhoods more dangerous, not safer.

The latest deaths have reignited debate over police chase policies as families who have lost loved ones in similar incidents continue to advocate for change.

Samuel Htoo, who lost a friend in the crash, knows the dangers of fleeing police firsthand. Last year, he was involved in his own high-speed chase with officers.

"I been in a high speed myself, and I'll say, driving reckless like that is very stupid, causing an innocent life," Htoo said.

TMJ4 Samuel Htoo, who lost a friend in the crash, knows the dangers of fleeing police firsthand

He played soccer with his friend and say he was a hard worker for his famiLy and deserves justice after someone struck him and his family, killing them on 35th and Vliet. His regret is personal, his loss is real, and his warning is simple: the chase isn't worth it.

TMJ4 Debris from the crash and a memorial found on 35th and Vliet in Milwaukee

"I do have regrets from my actions," Htoo said.

When asked whether police chases make the community safer or more dangerous, Htoo was direct.

"More dangerous, cause if the police didn't chase them, this wouldn't happen," Htoo said.

Htoo described the fear that drove his decision to flee when he saw police lights behind him.

Watch: Milwaukee families demand end to pursuits after Police chase ends in triple fatality

Milwaukee families demand end to pursuits after Police chase ends in triple fatality

"Aww man, I don't wanna get caught, i was scared," Htoo said.

That fear, he said, was part of why he decided to take off.

Another Milwaukee family knows this heartbreak all too well. In January, Jazmene Fair and Charles Fair lost their loved one, 70-year-old Beverly Fair, in a police chase in January 2025. Justice for Beverly Fair now lies in the hands of the justice system. Frustrated with the process and lack of change, the Fairs are speaking out.

TMJ4 Jazmene Fair and Charles Fair lost their loved one, 70-year-old Beverly Fair, in a police chase.

"The whole trajectory of this family, present, future and everything has been changed now," Jazmene said.

For the Fair family, watching another family endure the same grief is both painful and frustrating, and they want an end to the chases. They know this journey for the family of the victims on 35th and Vliet is just beginning.

"When are we gonna start valuing the lives of the people in the inner city because those are the people getting killed," Jazmene said.

TMJ4 News

Charles Fair questioned the effectiveness of current police policies.

"I don't see where the police chases help," Charles said. "I believe they're putting us in more danger. You got a guy address, go arrest him next week. When is enough enough?"

"We should not be afraid to live our lives; when will they stop putting us in danger?" Jazmene said.

With court dates still approaching, the Fair family continues to fight for justice for Beverly. Samuel has a message for those who choose to run from the police.

"The safest way is just pull over, don't take it on the high speed, it's not worth it," Htoo said. "It's not worth it...to my brothers out there, it's not worth it."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip