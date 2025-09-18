Family mourns three killed after a Milwaukee police chase turned deadly

MILWAUKEE — A police chase ended in tragedy Tuesday night when a stolen vehicle crashed into a car at 35th and Vliet, killing three members of a West Allis family and leaving two others hospitalized.

The victims were identified as Pler Moo and her sons Karlah Kri and Moo Nay. The family had been living in Milwaukee since 2011 after spending years as Karen refugees in Thailand.

"I know we all found out this morning, but we just couldn't believe it. We didn't know if it was real or not," said Mook Wah, a family member who spoke during Wednesday's vigil.

More than 100 people attended the vigil near the crash site, many from the same refugee community as the victims. Flowers, candles, and tears marked the intersection where the family's lives were cut short.

"And then my aunt, she also considered this place her home because even though she lived in a refugee camp her whole life, this place is also a home because we've been here for 15 years already," Wah said.

The crash represents another tragic example of reckless driving in Milwaukee. The stolen vehicle was fleeing police when it struck the family's car as they crossed the intersection.

Two family members survived the crash and remain hospitalized. One of the survivors was set to turn 19 on Thursday, with birthday plans already in place.

"My aunt, I talked to her, she wanted to cook her favorite food, but it's already too late. She's gone," said Nawpaw Wah, another family member, through tears.

The 19-year-old driver who fled police is now in custody. Two people from the stolen vehicle were also injured in the crash. Milwaukee police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The refugee community rallied around the grieving family during the vigil.

"And to see everybody who comes together and supports us, be with us, we see that as a community coming together, so we're really thankful for them," Mook Wah said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

