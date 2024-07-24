Milwaukee Police Chief participates in public interview, meet-and-greet for Austin police chief job

MILWAUKEE — Police Chief Jeffrey Norman took the next steps in the interview process on Tuesday to become the police chief of Austin, Texas.

Norman, a lifelong Milwaukee resident and 28-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, participated in a public interview and meet-and-greet in Austin.

He’s one of two finalists for the position.

"I'm imaginative and innovative, and I love working with a team that understands how to do that together,” said Norman.

KXAN Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman answers questions from Austin media.

He answered questions from local media and community members about his life, the different issues facing the city of Austin, and what makes him the best candidate for the job.

“Community engagement is my core… I do this morning, noon, and night even with dessert because it's important for me as a leader to be at the tip of the arrow, to lean in, and to show everyone else that this can be done,” said Chief Norman.

MKE Police Chief participates in public interview, meet-and-greet for Austin police chief job

He referenced his work with young people and different community groups and his work on the board of the Greater Milwaukee Boys & Club.

He was also asked why he's considering this role in the Lone Star State.

“You want to have someone who knows what it means to be a change agent to work on challenges and have positive outcomes,” said Norman.

In the meet-and-greet discussion, he talked about his law enforcement career and life in Milwaukee.

“I love my city, understanding that there's a lot of great offerings,” said Norman. “There was again a lot of great opportunities to grow up in the ranks. I've been with the department for 28 years.”

He used the challenges he faced during 2020 when he stepped into the chief role as a selling point for his possible next career move.

“With those life lessons, I've really learned how to be responsive, how to lean into crises, and how to work with multiple partners,” said Norman.

If Police Chief Norman were to move to Texas, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission would then decide who would fill the interim chief role, which is usually an assistant chief.

The Austin city manager is planning to make the announcement next on who he has selected for the role. That decision will then go before the Austin City Council for approval.

