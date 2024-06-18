Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman applies for chief job in Texas, according to a report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman has applied for the chief's job in Austin, Texas, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, there are a total of 32 applicants for the position, including Norman.

Norman joined the Milwaukee police force in 1996. He was sworn in as police chief in 2021.

MPD confirmed the news in an emailed statement Tuesday that they "acknowledge that Chief Jeffrey Norman is an applicant for the Austin, Texas Police Chief position," and that his "applicant status has no bearing on the Chief’s commitment to the City of Milwaukee, and the safety and well-being of all residents."

