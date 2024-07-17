Former professor, Texas delegates share insight over Milwaukee Police Chief named finalist for Austin job

MILWAUKEE — Police Chief Jeffrey Norman could soon call the Lone Star State home.

On Tuesday, the city of Austin announced he was one of two finalists for police chief.

The other candidate is Lisa Davis, the assistant chief of the Cincinnati Police Department.

Norman joined the Milwaukee police force in 1996. He was sworn in as police chief in 2021.

Stan Stojkovic taught Norman at UW-Milwaukee in the 1990s, at the very start of his criminal justice career.

“Jeff Norman sat in the front,” said Stojkovic, a former criminal justice and criminology professor. “He showed up every day. He was always in class. He asked good questions.”

The two formed a bond during their time, as Norman looked up to Stojkovic. Now, Stan has been able to watch his former student rise up the ranks in his career.

“You want an effective police chief? You’ve got to have that kind of demeanor, but also an expression through practice and policy, and you’ve got to influence the culture of the police organization. That's a big thing. Jeff Norman is really good at that,” said Stojkovic.

TMJ4 News took the news to Texas delegates at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday and asked what they're looking for in Austin's next top cop.

“The amount of homicides, the amount of assaults and issues in Austin is much higher than compared to the rest of the state, so hopefully there's enough resources for him to actually take care of that, and that's what we're hoping for,” said Abraham George, Chairman of the Texas Republican Party.

Another delegate TMJ4 News spoke with said he used to live in Austin but moved away out of fear of safety for his family. He said the city has gone downhill since and identified what he thinks the next police chief needs to do.

“They need to actually start arresting vagrants and putting people in jail and not giving them bails,” said Shawn McAnelly, a Texas Delegate.

No matter the outcome, Stojkovic believes it’s a strong career move but also a big loss for Milwaukee, a city Norman’s called home his whole life.

“If he goes and if Cavalier Johnson, the mayor, can do something to keep him here, I would strongly recommend that he do that. But at this point in time, if he's a finalist, my sense is that he'll go with it if offered,” said Stojkovic.

Norman is expected to be in Austin next Tuesday for a community meet-and-greet and moderated discussion with the other finalist.

