Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman one of two finalists for chief job in Austin, Texas, report says

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman is one of two finalists for the chief job in Austin, Texas, TMJ4 News has learned.

KXAN-TV in Austin first reported the news.

The other candidate is Lisa Davis, the assistant chief of the Cincinnati Police Department.

Norman joined the Milwaukee police force in 1996. He was sworn in as police chief in 2021.

During Norman's time at the helm, homicides have dropped by 40% since its peak in 2022, according to MPD data.

TMJ4 News first reported that Norman had applied for the Austin chief job back in June.

At that time, MPD said in an emailed statement that they "acknowledge that Chief Jeffrey Norman is an applicant for the Austin, Texas Police Chief position," and that his "applicant status has no bearing on the Chief’s commitment to the City of Milwaukee, and the safety and well-being of all residents."

Back in June, the news of Chief Norman looking for a new job caught Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner a bit off guard.

"Surprised when I heard it but not shocked that he’s looking for other opportunities," said Wagner.

