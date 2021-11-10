Jeffrey Norman to be sworn in as Milwaukee police chief on Nov. 15

MILWAUKEE — Jeffrey Norman will be sworn in to a four-year term as the 22nd Chief of Police for the City of Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 15.

An Oath of Office ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in the Common Council Chamber Room, located at 200 E. Wells St.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously to appoint Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to the permanent role last week.

Norman has been a member of the Milwaukee Police Department for over 25 years and has served as acting chief since Dec. 23, 2020.

“It is an honor to be the Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department. I am grateful to be able to continue to serve the community that I grew up in and to lead the members of the Milwaukee Police Department in this new chapter of my tenure. I am committed to working with our community and system partners to continue to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships”, said Norman.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip