Milwaukee FPC unanimously votes to appoint Jeffrey Norman as police chief

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously to appoint Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to the permanent role Thursday.

Norman will serve a four-year term as police chief.

Norman has been a member of the Milwaukee Police Department for over 25 years and has served as acting chief since Dec. 23, 2020.

“It is an honor to be the Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department. I am grateful to be able to continue to serve the community that I grew up in and to lead the members of the Milwaukee Police Department in this new chapter of my tenure. I am committed to working with our community and system partners to continue to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships”, said Norman.

Norman was previously chosen to be the sole applicant for the job. The FPC put its initial police chief search on hold amid the city's legal battle with the previous chief, Alfonso Morales.

Norman has participated in a selection progress these past months. He was asked to present his resume and ideas for the future of the department, and asked questions from commissioners at several meetings and participated in community listening sessions.

The FPC demoted former chief Morales last year, sparking a legal conflict between the former chief and the city. Morales accepted a judge-ordered financial package earlier this year, concluding the conflict. Norman has been serving as acting chief since late last year.

