Milwaukee FPC votes to invite Acting Chief Norman to apply as sole applicant for police chief position

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission voted to invite Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to apply as the only applicant for the position of Chief of Police of the Milwaukee Police Department Thursday evening.

The FPC's plan includes a process of interviewing, in which the chief is asked to present his resume and ideas for the future of the department. Norman would also answer questions from commissioners at several meetings and be available for community listening sessions.

During a Thursday evening meeting, commissioners did not decide if Norman would serve a full four-year term or less than a full term.

The commission voted 6-0 to approve the plan, with one commissioner being absent.

This comes after former Police Chief Alfonso Morales accepted an exit package from the city. The commission demoted Morales last year, sparking a legal conlict between the former chief and the city. Morales accepted a judge-ordered financial package earlier this year, concluding the conflict. Chief Norman has been serving as acting chief since late last year.

Other options the FPC could have approved but chose not to Thursday evening included conducting a local, internal search for candidates from within the Milwaukee Police Department, or conducting a national search for the next Chief of Police of Milwaukee Police Department.

Last month the commission unanimously voted to end the current search for a new police chief and restart the process this September.

Only one of three finalists the FPC whittled down to in its previous search for a new chief is still interested in the job: Hoyt Mahaley, who calls Milwaukee home and started his career with the Milwaukee Police Department. He's served with the Federal Bureau of Investigations since then.

Malik Aziz, who had been named one of three finalists for the position, was named the next chief of police for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland. Chris Davis, another finalist, was named the next police chief of the Green Bay Police Department - leaving Mahaley the last finalist still interested in leading the Milwaukee Police Department.

Current Acting Police Chief Jeffery Norman continued to show interest in becoming chief.

Former chief Morales is a candidate for the police chief position in Fitchburg, a suburb of Madison.

