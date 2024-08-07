Hotel employee charged in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell in custody

One of the hotel employees charged in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell is now in custody.

Todd Erickson is facing a felony murder charge. According to court documents, he worked as a security guard at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukeee County Jail Todd Erickson

While TMJ4 doesn't normally publish mugshots without a conviction, we are choosing to do so in this instance because of the high-profile nature of the case. You can review TMJ4's mugshot policy here.

Arrest warrants were issued for four men on Tuesday, including Erickson. Devin W. Johnson-Carson, Brandon LaDaniel Turner, and Herbert T. Williamson are the other three defendants named in the criminal complaint.

All four men were fired after Mitchell's death.

The Milwaukeee County District Attorney's office said criminal charges come after an extensive review of evidence collected, the autopsy conducted, and information received from members of the community.

Mitchell died on Sunday, June 30th. Milwaukee Police said he went into the hotel, caused a disturbance, and security escorted him out. Video shows Erickson, Johnson-Carson, Turner and Williamson on top of Mitchell, while he pleaded for help. Mitchell was unresponsive when the police got there.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae spoke to Williamson, a former bellhop at the station, just after he found out he'd been charged with murder on Tuesday. Williamson told her he only pinned Mitchell down, never hit him, and was only doing what he was told for fear of being fired.

“I deeply, truly apologize to D'Vontaye Mitchell's family,” said Williamson. “I didn't know that this was going to happen this way.”

Williamson says he plans to turn himself into law enforcement and that he regrets his involvement.

Jenna was not able to speak to the other defendants named in the case.

