Four former Milwaukee hotel employees to be sentenced in death of D’Vontaye Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — All four former hotel employees charged in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee last year are set for sentencing on Wednesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Former bellhop reacts to murder charge in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell, regrets involvement
Investigators say Mitchell ran into the Hyatt's lobby in June 2024 and went into the women's bathroom. Two women later told detectives that Mitchell tried to lock them in the bathroom. Mitchell was escorted out by security and hotel staff — but the incident didn't end there.
Watch: Four former hotel employees to be sentenced in death of D’Vontaye Mitchell
Todd Erickson, Devin Johnson-Carson, Herbert Williamson and Brandon Turner were all arrested for felony murder after surveillance video surfaced showing four men on top of Mitchell while he pleaded for help. Mitchell was unresponsive when the police got there.
Erickson and Turner, both former security guards at the hotel, pleaded guilty to being a party to felony murder. They face up to 15 years in prison at Wednesday's sentencing.
Johnson-Carson, who worked the front desk, and Williamson, a former bellhop, both pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery. They could each be sentenced to up to 9 months in jail.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.