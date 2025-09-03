LIVE UPDATES: Four former Milwaukee hotel workers face sentencing in 2024 death of D'Vontaye Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — The four former hotel employees who confessed to playing roles in the 2024 death of D’Vontaye Mitchell outside Milwaukee’s Hyatt Regency will appear in court for sentencing on Wednesday.

11:35 a.m. — Court breaks for lunch

Court breaks for lunch. Proceedings will resume at 1:30 p.m. for the sentencing hearing of Devin Johnson-Carson.

11:30 a.m. — Williamson sentenced

Williamson was sentenced to 10 days in jail, which he has already served.

11:12 a.m. — Mitchell’s cousin speaks

Mitchell’s cousin was the only member of his family to speak during the second sentencing.

11:11 a.m. — Court resumes

The court proceedings resumed for the sentencing of Herbert Williamson, a former bellhop who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery for his role in the death of Mitchell.

11:00 a.m. — Sentence stayed

The judge sentenced him to 12 months of probation, but if he violates the terms, he could serve a two-year sentence, with one year behind bars.

TMJ4, Milwaukee County Jail Mugshots of defendants in the murder of D'Vontaye Mitchell

10:50 a.m. — Turner addresses Mitchell’s family

Turner addressed Mitchell’s family and apologized for his role in his death.

“I want to apologize to the Mitchell family for all this confusion and all of us being here,” Turner said. “This could’ve been easily avoided. Never intended for none of this to happen.”

10:45 a.m. — Defense asks for probation

Turner’s attorney argued that he has no prior criminal history and has complied with law enforcement and the justice system since he was charged.

10:30 a.m. — The state presents

The state played a 15-minute video from surveillance cameras inside the Hyatt Regency downtown, showing the moments leading up to Mitchell’s death. In the video, Brandon Turner can be seen beating Mitchell before other employees get on top of him and hold him on the ground for several minutes.

The state says Mitchell died during that time.

“We need to send a clear message that this kind of action will be prosecuted,” Assistant District Attorney Dan Flaherty said. “And it needs to send a message that human life has value, and no matter who a person is, where they come from, and what issue they’re struggling with.”

10:00 a.m. — Witness speaks

Shawn Moore, who witnessed and filmed the incident, echoed those sentiments. Moore described the incident in court as an “execution.”

“He stopped beating him, but he wouldn’t get off his neck,” Moore recounted. “Instead of calling police, I watched the other supervisor order the other guards not to move.”

Moore detailed the moments he witnessed Mitchell taking his last breath and described the lasting impact the incident has had on him.

“Since that day, I wake up every night. I hear that, and I see their faces,” Moore said. “I don’t see D’Vontaye’s face no more. I see the faces of the people who killed him.”

9:35 a.m. — Mitchell’s mother speaks

Family of Dvontaye D’Vontaye Mitchell, the man who died outside the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

Mitchell’s mother, Brenda Giles, spoke next, recounting the moments she learned of her son’s death, describing it as the “worst night” of her life. Giles called on the judge to hand down the maximum sentence for all four men involved.

“These men who murdered my son need to be held accountable. They don’t deserve any mercy,” Giles said. “It was clear on the video my son was begging for help.”

9:30 a.m. — Mitchell’s wife speaks

Deasia Harmon, Mitchell’s wife, was among the first to speak during the proceedings, expressing her anger over Turner’s role in her husband’s death and her frustration with what she called a lack of consequences.

“This man knew exactly what he was doing when he took my husband’s life, away from our children, from his mother,” Harmon said. “To sit here and know there is no consequence for this person’s actions is disheartening, and it’s disgusting.”

9:25 a.m. — Court begins

Brandon Turner, a former security guard, was the first to face sentencing in separate hearings scheduled throughout the day.

