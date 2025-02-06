Family of Brieon Green call for transparency ahead of vote on expediting video release

MILWAUKEE — Laquita Dunlap waited six months to see the video of her son, Brieon Green’s death.

“I just wanted the truth,” said Dunlap. Her son died by suicide while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June of 2022.

Submitted by family Brieon Green, 21, died in police custody.

“I wanted to know the truth. I don't want somebody telling me what happened. I actually wanted to see it for myself,” Dunlap expressed.

Since Brieon's death, his family, with the help of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, has urged the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office to expedite the release of video footage to both the family and the public.

“They should be able to directly contact the family and let them know what's going on with their loved one,” Dunlap said.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution for the Sheriff’s Office to release video footage and audio evidence of critical incidents, or if an officer kills or injures someone to families within 48 hours and to the public within 15 days.

The policy is called Standard Operating Procedure 575 and includes exceptions and provisions for protecting the identities of witnesses and crime victims.

This proposal mirrors the current policy of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office has pushed back against the proposal, citing potential jeopardy to agreements with partner agencies investigating critical incidents.

Chief Deputy Brian Barkow stated during a committee meeting on January 28, “It’s the timeline that our partners have a problem with... the sheriff has indicated that she would look at alternatives."

Even if the resolution passes, it would not obligate the Sheriff’s Office to comply, due to a state law granting the sheriff sole authority to set department policy.

Dunlap hopes the Sheriff’s Office will seriously consider the resolution for the sake of transparency and accountability.

"It didn't happen that way for me," said Dunlap. “I’m praying it will happen for another family."

