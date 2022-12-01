Family accuses correctional officer of not stopping Brieon Green's suicide in Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — The family of a man who died by suicide in the Milwaukee County Jail is accusing a correctional officer of not stopping 21-year-old Brieon Green from killing himself.

Green's family held a press conference on Thursday outside the Milwaukee County Jail. According to the family's legal counsel, the Milwaukee County District Attorney released more details surrounding Green's death with the family in a private meeting. The Green family is represented by attorneys B'iVory LaMarr and John Marrese.

Submitted by family Brieon Green, 21, died in police custody.

LaMarr said surveillance video, which has not been released to the media or public, shows Green strangling himself with an "anti-suicidal" phone cord 28 minutes after booking. LaMarr alleges the video shows a correctional officer walking past Green's cell during the course of him taking his own life and failing to stop the process. The officer was allegedly conducting a cell check when he walked past.

"Brieon Green literally had a phone cord, strangling himself with a phone cord, while a sheriff officer goes directly past the cell while he was supposed to be conducting a cell check," LaMarr said. "He didn't even take two seconds to look through the cell to check on the wellbeing of Brieon Green while he was in the middle of strangling himself with the phone cord."

LaMarr called the incident "completely preventable" and "deeply disturbing."

LaMarr says they are still investigating the incident and calling for the video to be released.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office released the following statement Thursday: "The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing this matter. As is customary in these cases, the evidence will be made more widely available after our review is complete."

As previously reported, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Green died by apparent suicide in the Milwaukee County Jail in June.

Green was arrested at Bradford Beach on June 26, 2022 on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a handgun, and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Green's family is now asking for more transparency, and community activists are suggesting "an apparent cover-up in the works on the part of Milwaukee authorities."

According to a statement provided in November, the Green family demanded deputies release video footage of what happened during the hours he was in jail.

The family says Green had a learning disability and suggests if that information would have been known to deputies, Green would have been "handled appropriately."

The family has also previously requested a second autopsy to learn the cause of Green's death.

"We are advocating with the Green family and pushing for full transparency and the release of information related to Brieon Green’s death," said LaMarr.

LaMarr said in November that his team was prepared to take necessary action, including legal action.

