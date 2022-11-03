Family of man who died in Milwaukee County Jail continues to demand answers, suggests 'cover-up'

MILWAUKEE — Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.

Green was arrested at Bradford Beach on June 26, 2022 on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a handgun, and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Less than two hours later, he was dead. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says Green died by apparent suicide.

Green's family is now asking for more transparency, and community activists are suggesting "an apparent cover-up in the works on the part of Milwaukee authorities."

“It doesn’t take 4-months to properly investigate an incident that, at best, lasted about an hour. The family of Brieon Green deserves transparency and the days of delaying the release of information from the public in hopes that the public would somehow forget about it are long gone. We expect the expedient release of information and a new standard for law enforcement agencies in their response to open records requests,” said attorney LaMarr, co-counsel along with Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Green family.

According to a statement, the Green family demanded deputies to release video footage of what happened during the hours he was in jail.

"Green’s mother, Laquita Dunlap, suspects something nefarious could be at play as authorities involved with her son’s arrest and jail processing fail to answer basic questions as to what happened to Brieon from the moment he first encountered deputies to arriving at the jail," the statement said in part.

The family says Green had a learning disability and suggests if that information would have been known to deputies, Green would have been "handled appropriately."

The family has also requested a second autopsy to learn the cause of Green's death.

"We are advocating with the Green family and pushing for full transparency and the release of information related to Brieon Green’s death," said LaMarr.

LaMarr says his legal team is prepared to take necessary action, including legal action.

