DA finds no criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death of Brieon Green

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says it has found no criminal liability in the death of Brieon Green.

Green, 21, died at the Milwaukee County Jail in June last year. He had been there for just 90 minutes.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has opened an internal investigation to determine whether any policies or procedures were violated.

"Any loss of life by one’s own hand or by accident is tragic. Our thoughts and prayers continue for Mr. Green’s loved ones," the sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.

As previously reported, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Green died by apparent suicide in the Milwaukee County Jail.

Green was arrested at Bradford Beach on June 26, 2022 on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a handgun, and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

The family says Green had a learning disability and suggests if that information would have been known to deputies, Green would have been "handled appropriately."

