Brieon Green's family demand jail cell video be released, authorities say it's a safety concern

MILWAUKEE — Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June.

Green was arrested at Bradford Beach on June 26, 2022, on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a handgun, and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Tuesday, nearly seven months after Green was found dead in a jail cell, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department released more than four hours of dash cam footage, audio, and statements from officers as part of their investigation.

In one angle of the dash cam footage, you can hear and see police giving Green commands to stop resisting as they try to put him in the squad car.

"You're in custody, stop fighting," shouted an officer.

Once in the back of the squad car, Green tells officers his cuffs are on too tight before banging on the door to get officers' attention.

In that same video, you ultimately see Green get pulled out of the car once deputies arrive at the jail.

"Transparency is showing exactly what took place without unnecessary redaction," said B'iVory LaMarr, Green's family attorney.

Back in December, Green's family was able to watch surveillance video from inside the jail cell, video that the media did not receive Tuesday.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Attorney LaMarr what is the difference between the video that was released Tuesday and the video the family saw.

"The video that was released today (Tuesday) in no way depicts the moments that led to Brieon Green's demise," said LaMarr.

LaMarr said surveillance video, which has not been released to the media or public, shows Green strangling himself with an "anti-suicidal" phone cord after booking.

The family Attorney B'ivory LaMarr alleges that the video also shows a correctional officer walking past Green's cell and claims the correctional officer failed to stop Green from taking his life.

A spokesperson with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said the footage from inside the jail would not be released to the media due to "safety concerns."

But Attorney LaMarr said he's been on cases where cell footage was released.

"Zoom in and just show what the officer did without compromising the integrity of any investigation," he said.

LaMarr believes it's crucial for the public to see what happened in those moments

"Doing so I think allows growth change in policies so we can prevent future deaths," he stated.

The family of Green told TMJ4 they will be holding a news conference Wednesday and will be pushing for the full video from inside the cell to be released.

