Milwaukee activists continue to sound alarm on deaths at county jail

MILWAUKEE — Chanting and marching outside the window of the sheriff's office, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression continued to sound the alarm on recent deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail.

"How can there be this many deaths and no one is at fault? Someone is at fault. Many people might be at fault," said Alliance outreach chair Alan Chavoya.

Nine months ago in June, 21-year-old Brieon Green was found dead in his cell at the jail. That was ruled a suicide.

In December 2022, 20-year-old Cilivea Thyrion also died by suicide while behind bars.

In January, 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found dead inside the jail. That case is still under investigation.

Just last week, 37-year-old Terrance Mack was found dead in his cell. That case is also now under investigation.

Activists are calling on Milwaukee County Sheriff Danita Ball for more transparency and change.

"Where is Sheriff Ball in all of this? How many more deaths until there is action and there is change in that county jail to keep people safe?" Chavoya asked.

Members with the Alliance and the Justice for Brieon Green Coalition say they met with Sheriff Ball several months ago. They asked to tour the jail to see the conditions firsthand. They're also calling for the department's standard operating procedures to be released publicly.

Since that meeting, Chavoya said they haven't heard back from the Sheriff.

"She's kind of gone cold with us. Hasn't responded to our inquires," Chavoya said.

Now they want Sheriff Ball to address public concerns in a town hall.

"We're demanding that she hold a town hall so that the public can ask questions as to how she's operating this jail and why there are so many deaths in there," Chavoya said of their demands.

We did reach out to the sheriff's office for comment but did not hear back at the time of this story being posted.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip