Family, football coaches remember 11-year-old shot and killed Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy known for his infectious energy and TikTok dance videos was shot and killed Tuesday night in what police say was a robbery.

Deon Sargent, who went by "Mister," was killed near 68th and Silver Spring. The Milwaukee Police Department arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Canience Haynes Deon 'Mister' Sargent was killed Tuesday night.

"He the one we call at the family gatherings, at the barbecues, at whatever event we at. He's going to dance," said Canience Haynes, Sargent's older cousin.

Mike Beiermeister Canience Haynes spoke about her younger cousin, Deon.

Haynes is now comforting Sargent's mother and brother as the family processes another devastating loss.

"This right here shouldn't happen. Kids should not be playing with guns at all," Haynes said.

The tragedy comes just six months after the family endured another shooting. In March, Sargent's aunt Brenisha was shot and killed outside of a bar, and his mother was also injured in that incident.

"This is us going through the same thing we just went through six months ago," Haynes said. "I'm trying to be strong for his mom, for his brother, and for the rest of the family."

Sargent was known for bringing energy everywhere he went — from his fun TikTok dance videos to family events and the football field. He played for the CLE Panthers Youth Football, leading them to a championship in his first season.

Carvell Brooks Deon 'Mister' Sargent

"He was a team leader. Is one of my team captains first year, and they motivated the whole whole time. He was there for three years. He played with us," said Corey Collins, who coached Sargent.

His death has devastated his coaches and teammates, who plan to carry his memory through the rest of the season.

"He holds a special place in my heart. He just always wanted to show up and show out. He was that type of kid, and he is going to be missed dearly," said Derricka Wesley, another coach.

