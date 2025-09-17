11-year-old killed in shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old was killed Tuesday night in a shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side.
Milwaukee Police said they were called to the 5500 block of North 68th Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. The victim was transported to Children's Wisconsin, where they were pronounced dead.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.