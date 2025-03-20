Milwaukee woman faces reckless homicide charge in the shooting death of Brenisha Butcher

MILWAUKEE — April Jammile Miller, 49, was charged with first degree reckless homicide and first degree reckless injury following a shooting on March 16 that took the life of 33-year-old Brenisha Butcher and seriously injured 30-year-old Brittany Butcher.

According to the criminal complaint, a fight broke out early in the morning at Bar 107, near 107th and Granville, causing security to kick everyone out. No one involved in the shooting had been involved in the fight.

As everyone was leaving, a car driven by Brenisha pulled up alongside the car Miller was in. Occupants from both vehicles were talking when Miller allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Miller allegedly told witnesses, “I thought those were the b****** that were trying to get us,” after the shooting.

Brenisha was struck in the head and died at the scene. Her sister, Brittany, was shot in the neck and was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

If convicted, Miller faces up to 60 years in prison on the reckless homicide charge and another 25 years on the reckless injury charge.

