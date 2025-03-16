One dead and another injured after overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the area of 107th and Granville at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, March 16.
Police say a 33-year-old died on scene, from gunshot injuries. Also, a 30-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
