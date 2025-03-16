One dead and another injured after overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of 107th and Granville at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, March 16.

Police say a 33-year-old died on scene, from gunshot injuries. Also, a 30-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip