‘Brighter side of life’: Brother honors late MU lacrosse player

MILWAUKEE — Scott Michaud, one of two Marquette University lacrosse players killed in a car crash last week, is being remembered by his family as someone who always found light in every situation and inspired others with his unwavering positivity.

The 19-year-old from Springboro, Ohio, died Friday along with fellow lacrosse player Noah Snyder. Four others were injured.

"I miss him. I mean, he was so much in one person," said Craig Michaud, Scott's younger brother.

Craig Michaud Scott Michaud

Through his grief, Scott's brother Craig wanted to share what made his younger sibling such an inspiring person.

"He just saw the light in people. He saw the light in the situation. He saw the light in life. And he just said, 'Why be sad?'" Craig Michaud said.

Craig described Scott as uplifting and positive, always wearing a smile.

He told TMJ4 that Scott even learned the scales of the trumpet when they were younger, just so Scott could mess with him and catch Craig for playing the wrong note.

"He took that time to do it, to learn something that I cared a lot about. It stuck with me," said Craig.

The brothers shared a competitive relationship, but Scott served as a true mentor both on and off the field.

"When we went to the gym together, we worked out no matter anytime, no matter what set, no matter what we were doing, he's like, one more, you gotta keep pushing," Craig said.

Craig Michaud Michaud Brothers

Beyond his mentoring nature, Scott had a comical side and loved to laugh. He enjoyed spending time with friends on the golf course and watching movies with family. But his true passion was lacrosse.

Craig Michaud The Michaud family.

"He had that thrill, he had that passion, he had that fire in himself to just want to keep playing," his brother recalled.

Scott's love for lacrosse began at a young age. As a longtime goalie, he was described as fearless, never afraid to stand between the pipes and face incoming shots.

Craig Michaud Scott Michaud in goal.

"He's like, I want to be with my teammates, with my friends, and just have fun. Like there's nothing else to it. Just like, simply bliss," Craig said.

When asked what he'll miss most about his brother, Craig shared Scott's philosophy on life that exemplified his positive outlook.

"No matter what, there's going to be something to make you sad, just so there's no point in harping on it. Just live life, enjoy, take your fire and do what you want," Craig said, reflecting his brother's words.

Scott would've turned 20 this month.

Counseling services and pastoral support are available on Marquette's campus for all faculty, staff and students.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

